Ghislaine Maxwell grilled by US Justice Department on Andrew’s links to Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell was grilled at length about the Duke of York’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump, transcripts released by the US Justice Department have revealed.

The transcripts, published on Friday, show the convicted sex trafficker insisting she did not introduce Andrew to disgraced financier Epstein and that the duke’s alleged sex with Virginia Giuffre in her house could not have happened.

The Trump administration issued hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted by deputy attorney general Todd Blanche last month amid a fierce backlash over a previous refusal to disclose records from the Epstein case.

The duke strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

Maxwell said Epstein first met Andrew at a vineyard in Nantucket, an island off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in the early 2000s and that Sarah, Duchess of York, Andrew’s now ex-wife, was the one who had “pushed” the pair’s friendship.

The 63-year-old former girlfriend of Epstein said she was “sure” Andrew himself had suggested he meet Epstein through her.

Of the paedophile financier, Maxwell said: “First of all, let’s just state, I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew.

“I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew or to Sarah Ferguson. That is a flat untruth. I’ll start with that.”

She continued: “I would never have introduced them. It would never have occurred to me to introduce them.

“I couldn’t imagine them being friends. Two chalk and cheeses would never… for real, there’s nothing there to connect them.

“So he met Prince Andrew and then he had a really good relationship. I don’t like that word. It sounds clunky.”

She added: “I think Sarah is the one that pushed that. And they met and hung out, I want to say two or three times that had nothing to do with me.

“I wasn’t communicating with Andrew, I wasn’t in touch with him.

“And I know this because I was annoyed and I felt left out, and I felt disrespected and I was like, this is weird. I couldn’t even imagine Epstein and Andrew together.

“And I thought that Sarah was trying to put the moves on Jeffrey, if I’m being honest, and I thought the whole thing was annoying and I was pissed off.”

Later in the transcripts, Maxwell said allegations that Andrew and Ms Giuffre had sex in her London home were untrue because at the time of the alleged incident she was at her mother’s 80th birthday celebrations in the countryside outside the city.

She added: “The second reason why… probably maybe even the more important reason than my mum’s birthday, that I think it’s absolute rubbish, is that Prince Andrew – the idea of him doing anything of that nature in my house, that’s the size of this room, is so mind-blowingly not conceivable to me, as the man or what… I just can’t… I can’t even… I… no.”

She said Ms Giuffre’s allegation that she and Andrew had sexual contact in the bathroom of Maxwell’s London flat were not true as the room was not big enough.

The Duke of York (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

She added: “So her description of whatever the two people were doing in the tub, that wouldn’t work.

“The bathroom itself is so small, you can’t lie flat on the floor.

“So it couldn’t happen on the floor, because you physically, physically can’t.

“This bathroom is too small to even be on the floor.”

Asked by Mr Blanche whether the alleged incident in the bathroom was “logistically and physically not something that could have happened”, Maxwell said: “Well, there’s that.

“And there’s just… Andrew would… he’s so English. He’s so… he had a tie on.”

Asked if there was “any way it could have happened”, Maxwell replied “no”, according to the transcripts.

She added that a well-known image of her standing alongside Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre’s waist was “literally a fake photo”.

Elsewhere in the interviews, Maxwell was questioned on Epstein’s relationship with Mr Trump, and said she “never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way” and that he was “never inappropriate with anybody”, the transcripts said.

Donald Trump (Shannon Stapleton/AP)

Asked about a rumoured “black book” or “client list” Epstein reportedly kept of famous people he knew, the former British socialite said “there is no list”, adding “there is nothing like that”.

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with the paedophile financier, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

During her three-week trial in 2021, jurors heard prosecutors describe Maxwell as “dangerous”, and were told how she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s properties for him to sexually abuse.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the southern district of New York in June 2022.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

According to the transcripts, Maxwell said she does not believe Epstein died by suicide but does not have a view on who could have been behind his death.

The Duke of York has been contacted for comment.