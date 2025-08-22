Bonnet-inspired hats called the Highgrove Visor go on sale at King’s shop

A hat called the Highgrove Visor, inspired by the “timeless silhouette of the bonnet”, is going on sale at the King’s country estate.

Award-winning milliner Emily Hurst – one of the first graduates of the Chanel and The King’s Foundation’s millinery fellowship – was specially commissioned to produce her chic straw headwear for the Highgrove Shop.

The 15 limited edition pieces – edged in a dark green known as Highgrove Green – were made using the endangered traditional craft of straw plaiting.

Milliner Emily Hurst with her creations at the studio at Highgrove, in Tetbury, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

The handmade visor, priced at £475, has the curved shape of a regency bonnet with a large dark green silky bow at the back.

Ms Hurst, who is also a graduate in costume design and construction, revealed how the visor took its inspiration from an 1820s-style Bridgerton-era bonnet she made on a university placement with film and theatre milliner Lauren Martin, known as the “vintage milliner”.

“I created a bonnet inspired by the silhouette and styling of the 1820s. The elegance and structure of the hats in this period completely captivated me, and still does to this day,” she said.

She added: “Those early bonnets were especially important to me and remain some of my favourite creations.

Ms Hurst said the ideas were later reflected in her final collection for the Chanel and King’s Foundation fellowship, and led to the creation of the Highgrove Visor.

“Revisiting my original patterns, I used the gentle curve of the brim, and the angling of the crown as an inspiration for my ready-to-wear design, which felt right given that the bonnet was once an essential part of everyday dress,” she said.

“This ultimately developed into the visor, and so it makes it even more special for me to have the opportunity to share this design through the Highgrove Shop, as it draws right back to where my love of hats began.”

The original visor, which sparked the creation of the Highgrove one, was navy-edged and called ‘Shade – shall earth no more inspire thee’ – with the end phrase from an Emily Bronte poem about the healing power of nature.

David Beckham presenting the emerging talent award to Emily Hurst during the King’s Foundation Awards ceremony at St James’s Palace in June (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)

Ms Hurst, 23, from Bristol, was the winner of the Emerging Talent Award at this year’s King’s Foundation Awards, where she was presented with her accolade by the now-Sir David Beckham.

She studied at Highgrove Gardens near Tetbury in Gloucestershire in the first intake of the Chanel and The King’s Foundation Metiers d’Art Millinery Fellowship in partnership with le19M, Chanel’s creative hub for artisans in Paris.

Ms Hurst said: “I’m so thrilled that my collection of visors will be on sale through the Highgrove Shop – it is a real full circle moment for me, given this is where I studied with The King’s Foundation.

“Living and studying at Highgrove was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The gardens of Highgrove estate have served as a constant source of inspiration, and the ethos of The King’s Foundation has really put a highlight on sustainability within all of our practices, and that is something that is very important to me personally.”

Emily Hurst with her new collection of straw hats and visors (Ben Birchall/PA)

She is also the first recipient of a £10,000 bursary from Royal Ascot designed to nurture the next generation of hat-makers.

Highgrove’s description of the hat reads: “Drawing inspiration from the past, Emily revisits the timeless silhouette of the bonnet, transforming it into a chic, modern visor crafted with sustainability at its core.”

It features a base made of t’nalak, a banana fibre textile handwoven by the T’boli people of the Philippines, which has been combined with intricate wheat straw plaiting.

Daniel McAuliffe, education director at The King’s Foundation, said: “It’s a pleasure to have Emily working on this professional commission and will be such a really gratifying moment to see the visors on sale at the Highgrove Shop.

“Our first cohort of milliners, who graduated in May, are so talented and a credit to The King’s Foundation and our training partners Chanel and Le19m, so I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

The intensive 35-week Chanel training programme, based at Highgrove, aims to develop a network of young specialist milliners in the UK, with the support of Parisian hat-maker Maison Michel at le19M.

It forms part of The King’s Foundation’s wider work, inspired by Charles’s passion for protecting traditional heritage skills at risk of being lost.

Although Netflix drama Bridgerton was set in Georgian times, its costumes were regency with a twist, with director Chris Van Dusen saying the decision was taken that female characters would wear hats but not traditional bonnets.

– The visors will be on sale in the Highgrove Shop and on the Highgrove website from 9.30am on Friday.