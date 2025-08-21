World’s oldest living person celebrates her 116th birthday with ‘quiet day’

The oldest living person will celebrate her 116th birthday “quietly with her family” in a Surrey care home – unless the King calls.

Ethel Caterham became the oldest living person in April after the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canbarro Lucas at 116.

On Thursday, she will celebrate her birthday in Lightwater and take the day “at her own pace” surrounded by her family.

Mrs Caterham was born on August 21 1909, in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, five years before the start of the First World War, as the second youngest of eight siblings.

This makes her the last surviving subject of Edward VII, who died in May 1910.

She met her husband, Norman, who was a major in the British Army, at a dinner party in 1931.

They were stationed in Hong Kong and Gibraltar and had two children. Her husband died in 1976, the GRG (Gerontology Research Group) said.

A spokesperson for her care home said: “Ethel and her family are so grateful for all of the kind messages and interest shown to her as she celebrates her 116th birthday this year.

“Ethel has again chosen not to give any interviews, preferring to spend the day quietly with her family so that she can enjoy it at her own pace.

“The King may be her one concession, understandably. Thank you again for your kind wishes on this special day.”

Last year, Mrs Caterham was sent a birthday card by Charles to mark her 115th birthday.

The title of the oldest person ever is held by French woman Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122 years 164 days, according to Guinness World Records.