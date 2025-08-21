Scythers cut back the King’s wildflower meadow in annual tradition

The King’s wildflower meadow at Highgrove has undergone its annual scything.

Mowers and members of the Scythe Association of Britain & Ireland were pictured cutting back the species-rich plot at Charles’s Gloucestershire estate this week as the end of the summer approaches.

The King is known to be a fan of the traditional country craft and has in the past turned his hand to the skill, which was once boosted in popularity by actor Aidan Turner scything topless in the BBC drama Poldark.

The then-Prince of Wales in his Highgrove meadow at the launch of the Coronation Meadows Initiative in 2013 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The age old practice, of using a tool with a long curved blade to cut meadows by hand in a low sweeping motion, produces a closer cut to the ground, allowing for better seed germination and maintaining biodiversity while providing crucial winter fodder for livestock.

The meadow, which was established more than 40 years ago, covers four acres and is one of the most picturesque gardens at Highgrove House near Tetbury.

It was developed by gardening expert Miriam Rothschild in 1982 with special seed mix which replicated old meadows which had been lost over time.

Mowers and members of the Scythe Association of Britain & Ireland use scythes to maintain the King’s wildflower meadow (Ben Birchall/PA)

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, wanted his experimental meadow to protect native flora and fauna which were in decline thanks to modern farming methods.

The original seed mix comprised 32 varieties of native plants, including ox-eye daisies, yellow rattle, common spotted orchid, meadow crane’s bill and ragged robin.

Managed as a traditional hay meadow, it is cut in summer for hay, and grazed by sheep in the autumn, which helps to tread seeds back into the ground.

Yellow rattle keeps grasses cropped, and more than seven types of orchids thrive in the soil.

Spring is a highlight when scores of Lent lily and Ice Follies daffodils appear, followed by swathes of yellows, pink and purples.

The meadow was named as the first of 60 Coronation Meadows in a project initiated Charles ahead of the 60th anniversary of Elizabeth II’s coronation in 2013.

It now contains more than 70 varieties of plants.

Highgrove is open to the public from April to October, with all proceeds from visitors going towards the work of The King’s Foundation – Charles’s charity, based on the site, which works to protect traditional skills and crafts.