Queen delights racegoers but has hopes of winning dashed at York Racecourse

The Queen delighted racegoers but saw her hopes of a win dashed as she attended the second day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York Racecourse.

Camilla watched as three of her horses were beaten on Ladies Day at the North Yorkshire venue.

The Queen was applauded by racegoers as she arrived at the racecourse wearing a multicoloured floral dress by Fiona Clare, a blue coat by Anna Valentine with a horseshoe brooch, and a cream Philip Treacy hat.

The Queen speaks to jockey Ryan Moore, who rode Minnie Hauk to victory in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks during the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse (Ian Forsyth/PA)

She was greeted by Vice Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Chris Legard, the chairman of York Race Committee, Bridget Guerin, and the chief executive of York Racecourse William Derby.

Camilla watched from a box as the RAF Falcons display team performed a parachute display, before taking a salute and hearing a rendition of the national anthem by Emily Guerin.

After the first race the Queen unveiled a plaque in recognition of the Juddmonte International race, which took place at York Racecourse last year and was named by the Longines World Racing Awards as the world’s best race of 2024.

She then met racecourse staff and representatives from local charities supported by the track, including the headteacher of Clifton Green Primary School, food support charity the Collective Sharehouse, and walking buddy project Move The Masses.

Camilla unveils a plaque in recognition of the Juddmonte International race (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Camilla was presented with a jar of honey by Selina and Harry Silk of Knavesmire Nectar, whose bees are based at the racecourse.

The couple said they bonded with the Queen, who also has her own hives, over the “troubles of beekeeping”.

Mr Silk said: “We talked about the troubles she’d had this year with swarming and wasps. I think everyone’s had the same problems this year.”

The Queen also presented the trophy to the owners of Minnie Hauk, the winner of the Yorkshire Oaks race.

But her hopes of a winner were dashed when three of her horses – Rainbows Edge, Aeolian and Purple Rainbow – were beaten.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.