Public asked to help name endangered red panda cub born at zoo

Members of the public are being asked to choose a name for an endangered red panda cub.

The female cub was born at Bristol Zoo Project to first-time parents Neora and Laya on June 26.

She has now received her first veterinary health check and is said to be healthy and feeding well.

Until now the cub, weighing 780g, has been looked after by mother Laya in nest boxes in the red panda habitat.

But now, at almost two months old, she is expected to emerge from the boxes to start exploring further.

Nigel Simpson, head of zoo animals at Bristol Zoo Project, said: “We are all thrilled to see Neora and Laya’s new cub thriving.

“As a first-time mum, Laya has done a fantastic job of caring for her cub and ensuring it is safe, fed and well.

“This is a huge conservation win for this endangered species. The wild population is thought to be as low as 2,500 individuals, threatened by habitat loss and poaching.

“Laya and Neora arrived at Bristol Zoo Project in 2024 as part of EAZA’s critical breeding programme to help protect the species, which we are a part of. So the cub’s arrival is very special indeed.”

The zoo is now asking members of the public to help name the cub.

Keepers have shortlisted three names – Asha meaning ‘hope’ in Nepali/Sanskrit, Banita meaning ‘cherished’ in Nepali/Sanskrit and Malika meaning ‘flower bud’ in Nepali.

Red pandas are native to the eastern Himalayas and south-western China.

They spend most of the day resting in trees, conserving their energy, and are usually solitary creatures.