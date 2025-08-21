Portsmouth student from Turkey aims for Oxbridge after all grade 9 GCSE success

A teenager who came to the UK six years ago from Turkey is celebrating after receiving all grade 9s in his GCSEs.

Tuna Lokman achieved grade 9 in all of his subjects as well as an A in additional maths at Portsmouth Grammar School.

He said: “I feel good, it was a long three months but it really paid off, hopefully I can carry it on into A-levels.”

The 16-year-old from Portsmouth, Hampshire, said his “dream” was then to get into Oxford or Cambridge to study maths or data science.

Tuna Lokman looks at his GCSE results with his parents Banu and Utkuat Lokman (Ben Mitchell/PA)

His mother, Banu, who had tears in her eyes as her son told her his results, said: “He moved to the UK when he was 10 years old, his language was not English so I thought it would be really difficult for him, that’s why I am so emotional.

“It has been an emotional journey for us these five years but it’s paid off.”

Livs Cook, 16, from Bognor Regis, West Sussex, achieved all 9s apart from an 8 in Spanish and will go on to study A-levels in biology, maths, psychology and English Literature.

She said: “I am very happy, I worked pretty hard, just happy it all paid off.

“It got less stressful as it went on, by the last one I wasn’t so stressed.”

Her mother, Vicki, said: “We are really proud, she worked incredibly hard.”

Josie Wilson-Smith, 16, from Waterlooville, said: “I did really well, very happy, all 8s and 9s apart from a 6 in Greek.

Livs Cook (second right) receiving her GCSE results with her parents Vicki and Pete (right) and her brother Zac (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“I worked really hard and it paid off which means a lot.”

Hattie Broadbridge, 16, from Fareham, achieved all 9s apart from an 8 in geography.

The wannabe vet said: “I’m really happy, I was stressed coming in today as I felt some of the exams didn’t go amazing, but they did.”

Navishka Kamal, 16, from Portsmouth, said: “I did really well, I am happy with it.

“A lot of it was being pushed by my friends, it was a group effort, I definitely couldn’t have done it without them.”

Simone Hellyer, 15, from Portsmouth, said that she was going to celebrate with a game of cricket later.

She said: “I did alright, middle of the road, I got what I needed.”