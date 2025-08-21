Man charged with murder after ice cream seller stabbed to death

A man has been charged with murder after an ice cream seller was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Shazad Khan, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to reports of an altercation in Monks Park in Wembley at 6.10pm on Tuesday.

Zaher Zaarour, 26, of Brent in north-west London, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police announced on Thursday.

Shazad Khan (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – but has been bailed pending further inquiries, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller said: “I would like to thank the community for their help and support during this investigation.

“Residents can expect to see an increase of officers in the local area over the next coming days as the investigation continues.”

Local residents told the PA news agency that Mr Khan was well known in the area for selling ice creams in a van.

Asim Mahmood Butt, 39, who lives in nearby Tokyngton Avenue, said he was childhood friends with the victim.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday, he said: “I got a call from one of my cousins.

“This guy, we know him – he’s a famous ice cream guy. He got stabbed yesterday.

“I came here and his body was still here, and police had cordoned off the area.

“I know his brothers as well – they’re all local. We all used to play cricket and football here in Monks Park.

“He started (selling) ice cream about a year ago.”

Mr Butt said Mr Khan was married and had a young daughter.

The ice cream van, which had been parked on the road at the time of the incident, was well known locally for having a large teddy bear, the witness added.