Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Cardiff

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Cardiff, police said.

Officers from South Wales Police were called to South Morgan Place in the Riverside area of the city at 7.37am on Thursday to reports of a seriously injured woman.

Paramedics also attended the incident, and despite their best efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said: “We have arrested one man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

Police were called to the incident early on Thursday (George Thompson/PA)

“Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Speaking to the PA news agency, one neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “The police wouldn’t tell me anything this morning.

“They asked me if I had seen anything, but I wasn’t out of bed yet when it happened.

“It’s a bit alarming, something like that happening so close to your house.

“I think this is the first time anything like this has happened round here that I can remember.”

Another neighbour, who also asked not to be named, said the police had not told them anything about what had happened.

She believed the incident had happened outside a block of flats, which had been cordoned off by the police.