Culloden cannonball sells for almost £19,000 at auction

A cannonball recovered from the battlefield at Culloden has sold for almost £19,000 at auction.

The cannonball, engraved with the words “Ogilvy Culloden 16 April 1746”, had been expected to sell for between £3,000 and £5,000.

However, it fetched £18,900 when it went under the hammer in Edinburgh on Wednesday at Lyon & Turnbull’s Scotland Collected sale.

A gown, reputedly worn at the Palace of Holyroodhouse by an 18th century Scottish noblewoman closely allied to the Jacobite cause, sold for £20,160, almost double the estimated price.

The dress went under the hammer at Lyon & Turnbull (Stewart Attwood/Lyon & Turnbull/PA)

The dress was one of more than 80 lots of Property from the Earls of Airlie, belonging to the Ogilvy family, which featured in the sale.

Lyon & Turnbull’s John Mackie, who is head of sale for Scotland Collected, said: “It was an honour to handle these items which have a direct link to such an important part of Scotland’s history.

“These pieces which sold today stood out in terms of both provenance and condition and so it was no surprise that there was such a great deal of interest leading up to the sale.

“The Airlie Collection featured objects with a link to well-known Scottish figures which heightened the appeal to buyers at home and abroad.”

The prices include buyer’s premium.

The Battle of Culloden on April 16 1746 saw about 1,600 men killed in less than an hour and marked the end of the 1745 Jacobite rising.

The iron cannonball sold in the auction has a silver collar with moulded rim where the words “Ogilvy Culloden 16th April 1746” are engraved.

The brocaded dress, originally estimated to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000, was reputedly worn by Lady Margaret Ogilvy, wife of David Ogilvy, 6th Earl of Airlie, when they attended a ball hosted by Prince Charles Edward Stuart, more commonly known as Bonnie Prince Charlie, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 1745.

Lady Margaret’s gown has been on long-term loan to the Royal Collection at the Palace of Holyrood for the last 100 years and was most recently on display in the Queen’s Lobby, next to the Great Gallery at Holyrood Palace.