Airport workers to strike in dispute over ‘poverty pay offer’

Airport workers are to take strike action in a dispute over an “insulting poverty pay offer”.

Unite the union said more than 100 OCS Group workers based at Edinburgh Airport will take part in a series of 48-hour stoppages next month.

The workers provide support for passengers with reduced mobility, including assisting with wheelchairs and ambulift vehicles.

Unite said the action comes after workers “overwhelmingly” rejected an offer from OCS management of £12.60 an hour, matching the Scottish living wage minimum rate.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “OCS workers are vital to assisting passengers with mobility issues at Edinburgh Airport.

Unite boss Sharon Graham said the workers involved ‘have had enough’ (PA)

“The company’s management should be valuing and rewarding the workers, instead it has tabled an insulting poverty pay offer.

“OCS has a matter of days to resolve this dispute before strike action starts, which will be entirely its fault.”

The two-day strike action will take place over September 3-4, 7-8, 11-12, 14-15, 18-19, 21-22, and 25-26.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS membership have had enough and they are fully prepared to fight back through strike action to secure fair pay.

“We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay, and conditions at Edinburgh Airport.”

OCS Group has been asked for comment.