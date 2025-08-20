Where inflation jumped in July – and where it eased

A steep jump in the cost of air travel, along with increases in the price of many everyday items from tea and coffee to potatoes and eggs, helped push the UK’s overall rate of inflation in July to an 18-month high.

The average cost of air tickets was 15.5% higher last month than it was a year earlier, compared with an annual rise of just 0.5% in June, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

When comparing figures month on month, air fares jumped 30.2% between June and July: more than double the rise of 13.3% between the same months in 2024, and the largest July increase since monthly inflation data for air travel began in 2021.

Prices accelerated for a range of household groceries last month, which further pushed up the cost of living.

The average cost of coffee was up 18.0% year on year in July compared with 12.3% in June; tea was up 4.9% compared with 0.5%; fruit juices were up 8.6% compared with 3.6%; and whole milk was up 11.3% compared with 8.4%.

Inflation also picked up pace for margarine, eggs, potatoes, crisps, breakfast cereals, chocolate and bread.

Energy bills edged higher, with electricity costs up 8.0% year on year in July, greater than the 4.5% jump in June, while gas was up 13.0% compared with 12.3% the previous month.

Both petrol and diesel recorded a negative annual rate of inflation in July, but by a smaller margin than in June, indicating a rise in the cost of filling up at the pumps.

The average price of petrol in July was down 7.3% year on year, compared with a fall of 9.5% the previous month, while diesel was down 6.0% compared with a previous drop of 8.6%.

Not everything saw a jump in price last month, however.

Items where prices fell faster year on year in July than in June included pasta and couscous, fish, olive oil and sugar.

Inflation eased for cheese, which stood at 3.4% in July compared with 5.2% in June, while children’s shoes swung from positive annual inflation (1.9%) to negative (down 1.9%).

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to June, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to July.

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of change:

Passenger air travel: June up 0.5%, July up 15.5%

Coffee: June up 12.3%, July up 18.0%

Cinemas/theatres/concerts: June up 0.4%, July up 5.7%

Fruit & vegetable juices: June up 3.6%, July up 8.6%

Tea: June up 0.5%, July up 4.9%

Electricity: June up 4.5%, July up 8.0%

Hotels/motels: June down 2.7%, July up 0.3%

Whole milk: June up 8.4%, July up 11.3%

Breakfast cereals: June up 2.2%, July up 5.1%

Eggs: June up 3.4%, July up 4.9%

Ready-made meals: June up 4.5%, July up 5.7%

Potatoes: June up 0.7%, July up 1.9%

Crisps: June up 4.2%, July up 5.1%

Chocolate: June up 16.3%, July up 17.2%

Women’s clothes: June up 2.3%, July up 2.9%

Soft drinks: June up 5.6%, July up 6.1%

– Examples where annual inflation has eased: