Train passengers face potential 5.8% fares hike

About 45% of fares on Britain’s railways are regulated by the Westminster, Scottish and Welsh governments.

By contributor Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
Published
Regulated train fares in England may increase by 5.8% next year, based on a measure of inflation announced on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Regulated train fares in England may increase by 5.8% next year, based on a measure of inflation announced on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said July’s Retail Price Index was 4.8% higher than a year ago.

The Government has not confirmed how it will determine the cap on regulated fare rises in 2026, but this year’s 4.6% hike was one percentage point above RPI in July 2024.

If that formula is used to set next year’s fare increase, the cost of train travel will jump by 5.8%.

