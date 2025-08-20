Train passengers face potential 5.8% fares hike

Regulated train fares in England may increase by 5.8% next year, based on a measure of inflation announced on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said July’s Retail Price Index was 4.8% higher than a year ago.

The Government has not confirmed how it will determine the cap on regulated fare rises in 2026, but this year’s 4.6% hike was one percentage point above RPI in July 2024.

If that formula is used to set next year’s fare increase, the cost of train travel will jump by 5.8%.