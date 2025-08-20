Train passengers face potential 5.8% fares hike - find out why and how to avoid the rise

Regulated train fares in England may increase by 5.8% next year, despite punctuality in Britain at its lowest level since 2020.

The potential rise is based on the Office for National Statistics announcing that Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation rose to 4.8% in July.

The Government has not confirmed how it will determine the cap on regulated fare rises in 2026, but this year’s 4.6% hike was one percentage point above RPI in July 2024.

If that formula is used to set next year’s fare increase, the cost of train travel will jump by 5.8%.

That would mean an annual season ticket from Woking to London rising by £247 to £4,507.

A flexi ticket for travel two days per week over a year from Liverpool to Manchester would increase by £120.30 to £2,195.10.

Train punctuality in Britain is at its lowest level in more than five years.

Ben Plowden, chief executive of lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Today’s inflation figure could mean a big fare rise for rail passengers next year, especially if the Government decides to go with an above-inflation increase like we saw this year.

“With the railways now moving under public control, the fundamental question for the Government is how to use its role in setting fares policy to deliver a more affordable rail network and encourage more people to travel on it.

“Next year’s annual rise represents the first real opportunity for the Government to show passengers – both current and future – just how it plans to do this.”

About 45% of fares on Britain’s railways are regulated by the Westminster, Scottish and Welsh Governments.

They include season tickets on most commuter journeys, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance routes, and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said there will be an update on changes to regulated fares later this year.

Operators set rises in unregulated fares, although these are likely to be very close to regulated ticket increases because their decisions are heavily influenced by governments.

Office of Rail and Road figures show trains in Britain reached 66.7% of scheduled stops within a minute of the timetable in the year to July 19.

That is the worst performance since the year to May 30 2020.

Some operators are currently struggling with dry weather.

A lack of moisture in clay soil embankments has disturbed track levels, preventing trains from safely travelling at full speed in parts of south-west and south-east England.

A DfT spokesperson said: “The Transport Secretary has made clear her number one priority is getting the railways back to a place where people can rely on them.

“The Government is putting passengers at the heart of its plans for public ownership and Great British Railways (GBR), delivering the services they deserve and driving growth.

“No decisions have been made on next year’s rail fares but our aim is that prices balance affordability for both passengers and taxpayers.”

The Government is nationalising train operators as their contracts expire.

GBR is an upcoming public sector body that will oversee Britain’s rail infrastructure and train operation.

Some of the key questions on train fares answered:

When will train fares rise?

Fares are likely to increase next year, on dates to be determined.

This year, prices rose in England and Wales on March 2, and in Scotland on April 1.

Who determines how much more expensive my train ticket will be?

The cap on regulated fare rises in England, Scotland and Wales is controlled by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments respectively.

Which tickets are regulated?

Some season tickets, off-peak return tickets and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

What about unregulated fares?

These fares are set by operators, but rises are expected to be similar as their finances are closely controlled by governments.

What was the increase in regulated fares in England this year?

It was capped at 4.6%, which was one percentage point above Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation in July 2024.

What will be the cap if that formula is used to set next year’s increase?

5.8%.

What has the Department for Transport said?

There will be an update on changes to regulated fares later this year, and no decisions have been made on 2026 rail fares.

What about public transport campaigners?

Railfuture recently warned a 5.5% increase would be “outrageous”, while Campaign for Better Transport urged the Government to “deliver a more affordable rail network”.

Is there any way of avoiding the rise in fares?

Savvy commuters renewed their season tickets in the days before the annual increase.

Any other tips on limiting the cost of train travel?

Passengers can save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak, and booking in advance – although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly those made by commuters.