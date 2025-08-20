Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘political instinct’ to back a united Ireland

Nicola Sturgeon has said her “political instinct” is to back a united Ireland.

However, the former Scottish first minister insisted the issue of Northern Ireland’s future is for people there to decide.

She stressed that was the case because she said she could “get bit prickly if people from outside Scotland start to say what’s best for Scotland”.

However, speaking to the Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster, she stated: “My political instinct would be in favour of a united Ireland.

“But that’s not a matter for me.”

Ms Sturgeon continued that as a supporter of Scottish independence, she believes that “Westminster governance has not served Scotland well”, adding that she is “not sure it will have served Northern Ireland well”.

The former SNP leader said: “I think what Brexit did to Northern Ireland and has done to Scotland is probably an example of the downsides of Westminster governments.”

However, she that “detailed assessments” over whether the province’s future should be in the UK or as part of a united Ireland were “for people in Northern Ireland to make”.