Majority of public back housing and developments in their area – poll

A majority of people back the idea of new housing or developments where they live, new data has indicated.

The poll of 2,005 people conducted by Public First in July found that 55% of respondents would “generally support new buildings or developments or buildings being built in my local area”.

The research found that Labour backers (72%) and young people aged 25-34 (67%) were most likely to be “Yimby” (yes in my backyard).

Reform backers (44%) and people in the East of England (44%) were the most likely groups to say that they generally oppose development in their locality, the poll found.

Overall, 33% of people said that they would generally oppose development.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to put “builders not blockers first” and “overhaul the broken planning system”.

In December, the Prime Minister announced new mandatory targets for councils when it comes to housebuilding.

He said at the time: “Our plan for change will put builders not blockers first, overhaul the broken planning system and put roofs over the heads of working families and drive the growth that will put more money in people’s pockets.”

In its report, The Quiet Yes, released on Thursday, Public First argued that a “more representative planning system” is needed.

The policy research organisation recommended that councils bring in changes to surveys and research on public opinion on building plans and questions about how residents would want councils to spend certain money earmarked for development.

Jack Airey, director of housing and infrastructure at Public First, said: “Most people instinctively support new development, yet their voices go unheard.

“Our research finds the public understand the housing shortage and back new homes, but the planning system doesn’t reflect that reality.

“Councils and Government should build on this majority view, creating a representative planning system that unlocks support for new homes and the infrastructure communities need.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has said that Labour are “overhauling the broken planning system”.

She said: “With investment and reform, Labour is delivering the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation, unleashing a social rent revolution, and embarking on a decade of renewal for social and affordable housing in this country.”