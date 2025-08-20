JK Rowling ‘entitled to speak her view’ on trans issues, says Sturgeon

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is “entitled to speak her view” on trans issues, Nicola Sturgeon has said – but the former Scottish first minister suggested the writer should also be subjected to “more scrutiny”.

Rowling was a vocal critic of the gender recognition reforms championed by Ms Sturgeon, famously donning a T-shirt which branded the then first minister a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

Ms Sturgeon said the T-shirt – which Rowling posted a picture of herself wearing on social media – “brought more abuse on my head than almost anything else”.

But she said she had “never stopped JK Rowling having a view on anything”.

Ms Sturgeon told BBC Radio Ulster she “wasn’t destroying women’s rights”, and added: “Is it really the best way to elevate a debate, put a picture of yourself in a T-shirt with something like that? That is the point I am making.”

Nicola Sturgeon recently published her memoir, Frankly (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a review of Ms Sturgeon’s newly published memoir, Rowling accused the former SNP leader of being “flat-out Trumpian in her shameless denial of reality and hard facts”.

Ms Sturgeon however has made clear her views on the issue have not changed, despite the fury that erupted when Holyrood debated proposals for her government to make it easier for trans people to legally change their gender.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was passed by Holyrood but it was blocked by Westminster, with the changes never coming into force.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t believe – never have and I never will – that you have to choose between being a feminist and being a supporter of the rights of one of the most stigmatised groups in society.

JK Rowling was a vocal critic of Nicola Sturgeon’s gender recognition reforms (PA)

“That’s still my position.”

While she added the debate on the issue had become “deeply entrenched”, with opposition to the reforms from people such as Rowling, some within the SNP and women’s rights groups, Ms Sturgeon was adamant the “fundamental principle and the issue is one I haven’t changed my mind on”.

Speaking about Rowling, she told the Nolan Show she is a “huge admirer of her work”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I have bought Harry Potter books for all of the kids in my life and I will continue to do so as long as they want to read them.

“I think she is an amazing talent and has done great things.”

She added that Rowling is “absolutely entitled to speak her mind”, but added: “I don’t admire the way some people have gone from speaking their minds on this issue to, almost it seems, to be punching down on trans people who have never harmed anybody at any point in their life.

“I am not singling out one person in this, but a cruelty has entered this debate which I find really difficult, because we are talking here about a discriminated against, stigmatised minority.

“In every group in society there will be bad people, but they are not representative of the wider group and with trans we seem to take the bad apples and say ‘that makes all trans people bad’.

“I don’t agree with that and I don’t like that.

“JK Rowling is absolutely entitled to her view, maybe putting herself up for a bit more scrutiny about her view would be helpful, but I don’t criticise her for expressing her view.

“But I think I would like to see a bit less punching down on trans people to be perfectly frank.”