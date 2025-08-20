Boys and girls should be taught about periods together in school, academics say

Girls and boys should be taught about periods in mixed-sex groups in school to improve their understanding of menstruation, researchers have said.

A study by University College London (UCL) academics has suggested that pupils in schools are being given insufficient information around periods.

For many pupils they are given just two lessons about periods in their whole school career – one in primary and one in secondary, researchers have said.

They have called for lessons on menstruation in schools to be much “more comprehensive”.

Since September 2020, relationships and sex education has been compulsory in secondary schools in England, while relationships education has been compulsory in primary schools.

Professor Joyce Harper, from UCL Institute for Women’s Health, said: “Educating pupils about periods may now be compulsory in schools in England and Wales, but we know that for many of them that still only amounts to two lessons in their entire school career.”

The researchers suggested that periods should be taught among mixed-sex groups, as well as single-sex groups, which some schools do not currently do.

Prof Harper said: “Our focus groups were also of the view that boys need to be part of that education.

“It was agreed that classes should not be segregated by gender, believing mixed sessions are crucial for boys’ education.

“Although some saw value in single-sex classes to allow students to speak more freely, they still felt mixed sessions were essential to improve overall understanding.

“They suggested this could help boys understand and support their friends and future partners through menopause.”

Overall, 55 women took part in the study divided into two groups based on age (18 to 25 and 26 to 40) and five focus groups were conducted for each group.

They were recruited via social media, and many of the women were educated before the topic on menstruation became mandatory in English schools.

The academics said menstruation is “highly stigmatised” and a “lack of education” about difficult periods restricts individuals from seeking help.

Co-author Caroline Musulin, from UCL Institute for Women’s Health, said: “Many women endure menstrual problems longer than they should due to the inability to speak openly about uncertainties, fears of being dismissed by healthcare professionals, the view that it’s ‘just’ a painful period or feelings of shame.

“Stigma, secrecy, and the expectation to ‘cope’ with painful periods contribute to the systemic dismissal of menstrual discomfort.”

The latest statutory Government guidance on relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) in schools says pupils should be taught about menstruation in primary and secondary school.

The guidance, which was published last month, says pupils should learn the facts about the menstrual cycle, including physical and emotional changes, by the end of primary school to help them understand what to expect.

By the end of secondary school, pupils should learn about menstrual and gynaecological health – including period problems such as premenstrual syndrome, heavy menstrual bleeding, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome – as well as menopause, the guidance adds.

The latest Department for Education (DfE) guidance says: “RSE lessons should ensure that both boys and girls have opportunities to practise respectful communication and understand experiences which are different from their own, including menstruation and menopause.”

Schools in England will have to follow the statutory RSHE guidance from September 2026.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Teaching about periods is a vital part of health education for all pupils.

“Although many schools may separate classes to create a safe space for discussions on topics like this, mixed-sex groups should also be planned as it is vital that pupils understand others’ experiences.

“Schools need freely available high-quality resources to support them to do this.

“Education about periods needs more than a single lesson but the curriculum in both primary and secondary schools is overcrowded and the new RSHE guidance has added a lot of new content without any additional time being created.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We fully support the need for boys and girls to be taught about menstruation in a comprehensive manner which goes beyond biological facts and covers the wider effects on wellbeing.

“It is essential to be able to discuss this topic openly without misinformation or embarrassment.

“While it is covered in the RSHE curriculum we would welcome consideration of how teaching of this topic might be strengthened.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “Understanding menstruation is an important part of growing up, which is why we have brought in a new relationships, sex and health education curriculum to take effect next year, with clear guidance that pupils should be taught about both physical and emotional changes, as well as topics from endometriosis to heavy menstrual bleeding.

“As part of our plan for change, we’re providing teachers with new resources to help them run great lessons on these issues, tackle stigma head-on and support every child to achieve and thrive.”