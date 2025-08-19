ONS delays retail sales data to address quality issues

The Office for National Statistics has delayed the publication of its latest monthly retail statistics to allow for “further quality assurance”.

It is the latest in a string of setbacks regarding data published by the statistics body.

On Tuesday, the ONS revealed that its planned release of retail sales data for July “is being postponed to allow for further quality assurance”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.

The ONS said the data, which is closely watched as a barometer of consumer spending behaviour, will now be released two weeks later on Friday September 5.

The organisation has faced criticism in recent months due to other issues facing its economic statistics, which are routinely used by the country’s policymakers.

It has been under particular fire for issues related to its labour market data, with recent criticism from Bank of England and Treasury officials.

Late last year, the organisation said it might not be able to replace its current labour force survey with a more accurate version until 2027.

There have also been delays and major adjustments to the ONS’s trade data and producer price figures this year.

In June, a review led by Sir Robert Devereux found there were “deep-seated” issues with the statistics body and called for a major overhaul.

In a post on X, former CBI director of economic affairs Andrew Sentance said the latest delay was a “total and utter shambles”.