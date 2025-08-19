Last batch of rare final Queen Elizabeth II £1 coins entering circulation

The final batch of Queen Elizabeth II £1 coins are entering circulation across the UK, the Royal Mint has announced.

More than 23 million Queen coins are being released alongside 7.5 million new King Charles III £1 coins.

The Royal Mint said the last of the Elizabeth II coins, dated 2022, are the rarest £1 coins in active circulation.

The late Queen died in 2022 but her coins remain in circulation (Victoria Jones/PA)

The historic transition – with the dual release of almost 31 million coins – represents a significant moment for UK coinage, as the nation witnesses the changeover from Britain’s longest-reigning monarch to her son and heir on the £1 denomination, the Royal Mint said.

The Queen’s £1 coins will be the final ones bearing Elizabeth II’s portrait to enter circulation.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This release represents a pivotal moment in British coinage history.

The reverse side of the new Queen Elizabeth II £1 coin (Royal Mint/PA)

“As we release more of the King Charles III £1 coins into circulation alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, we’re witnessing the physical representation of our monarchy’s transition.

“This dual release creates an exceptional opportunity for both seasoned numismatists and those new to coin collecting.”

The Royal Mint is encouraging the public to check its change over the coming weeks, as the new coins begin to appear in pockets and tills across the nation.

The King Charles III £1 coins in production (Royal Mint/PA)

Ms Morgan added: “Finding these new coins in your change could spark a rewarding hobby that connects you with the heritage, history and craftsmanship behind British currency.”

Since the introduction of the King’s effigy on UK coinage in 2023, the 50p and £1 are the only denominations with Charles’s portrait to have entered circulation so far.

The King’s £1 coins feature an intricate bee design on the reverse and are part of the Definitive collection, inspired by the flora and fauna of the British Isles.

Some 2.975 million £1s with the King’s effigy were released in August last year.

The King Charles III coins being struck at the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)

In total, there are around 24.7 billion coins in circulation across the UK, with the King’s coins representing only around 0.004% of those, making his new coins highly desirable to collectors.

All UK coins bearing the Queen’s portrait will remain legal tender and in active circulation to allow a smooth transition and minimise the environmental impact and cost.