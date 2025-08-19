Labour MP Kate Osborne faces inquiry by Commons expenses watchdog

Parliament’s expenses watchdog has opened an investigation into Labour MP Kate Osborne.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) said it had opened an investigation into whether the Jarrow and Gateshead East MP had breached spending rules.

Announcing the investigation on Tuesday, Ipsa said the investigation related to spending on travel and subsistence costs and “miscellaneous costs and financial assistance”.

It added: “No further information will be published until the investigation has concluded.”

Ms Osborne, 59, has been an MP since 2019 and was re-elected last year with a majority of 8,964.

She is the second Labour MP to be investigated by Ipsa this year, after the watchdog opened an inquiry into spending by Tahir Ali in May.

Mr Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, faces an investigation into spending on “office costs, travel and accommodation”.

Ms Osborne has been contacted for comment.