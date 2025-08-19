Fife councillor who groomed and abused 15-year-old girl jailed for 27 months

A shamed Fife councillor who was convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 27 months in jail.

David Graham, 43, was convicted of one charge of having sex with a child aged 15, following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in July.

The offences happened over several months in 2023 in Edinburgh and Fife, after the pair met socially, shortly after the girl’s 15th birthday.

Graham, who was suspended from the Labour Party two years ago, denied the charge but was convicted by majority verdict. He was released on bail following his conviction.

Riot police were called to a mass “protest” outside his home involving around 100 people, which led to three arrests, and the court heard that his parents’ home had also been targeted.

On Tuesday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Graham’s defence Chris Sneddon acknowledged there was a “potential for community reprisal” but urged a non-custodial sentence to be imposed.

He said that Graham continues to deny the charge, but “understands the impact the type of behaviour can have on the victim of such behaviour”, the court heard.

The defence lawyer said that a higher risk of re-offending had not been highlighted in the criminal justice social work report.

Sheriff Robert More branded the offences between February and August 2023 an “escalating and brazen course of sexual behaviour” and said that Graham had “undermined the trust” placed in him by the community, the court heard.

The sheriff said: “You denied the offences which continued in criminal justice social work report but the denials were not accepted.”

The court heard that a “romantic relationship” developed shortly after the girl’s 15th birthday, which became “more intimate” and involved a 25-year age gap.

The sheriff said the single charge amounted to three offences including engaging with sex activity with an older child, along with evidence of “planning” to avoid detection.

He imposed a sentence of 27 months, and said that the case was of “higher culpability”.

Graham was 40 or 41 years old at the time of the offending, and the sheriff said he was “well known” in the area and perceived as “a hard-working and diligent local representative”, the court heard.

Sentencing, Sheriff More said: “The conduct took place at a variety of locations including the home you shared with your then partner.

“You were aware of how old the girl was and had been warned by her family to stay away from her.

“Laws are intended to protect children from those who would exploit their vulnerability. There is nothing to suggest she was physically harmed or evidence that she has suffered psychological harm. In my view there is a real risk your offending will have such a psychological impact.”

He said there was evidence that “individual instances were planned, to remove yourself from local area to avoid being recognised”.

The sheriff added: “Mr Sneddon has said your home has been targeted in what has been described as protests; the property in which your parents reside has also reportedly been targeted even though they are blameless.

“Anyone who would engage in criminality at such event can expect to receive a punishment which would seek to deter them.”

Graham was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment, and will be on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Detective inspector Graham Watson said: “Graham is a manipulative individual who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim.

“He was well known and in a position of power when the offending took place.

“I would like to thank the female for her assistance in bringing him to justice.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime and would encourage anyone affected to report it.

“Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, no matter how much time has passed, with support from our specially trained officers and partner agencies.”

Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “David Graham saw an opportunity to systematically groom and sexually abuse a vulnerable young girl, who had the right to be safe in his company.

“He cynically and deliberately took advantage of an unbalanced power dynamic to commit these offences over the course of several months.

“Graham has now been held accountable following this prosecution.”

Following the sentencing, Fife Council leader David Ross said: “This case has shocked us all and I am pleased that this means David Graham will now be disqualified from serving as a councillor on Fife Council.

“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the young person involved in this case in coming forward and hope that today’s sentencing goes some way towards her healing process.

“David Graham should have resigned as a councillor as soon as he was convicted if not before, and his disqualification will be welcomed across the Council.”

The authority said a by-election will be held in Ward 22 (Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages) in the next few months.