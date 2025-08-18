Terence Stamp, star of original Superman films, remembered as ‘true movie star’

Veteran British actor Terence Stamp, who starred in the original Superman films, has been remembered as “iconic” and a “true movie star”.

The Academy Award-nominated actor, who played Kryptonian villain General Zod in Superman and Superman II, died on Sunday aged 87.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright, who directed Last Night In Soho – the last movie Stamp featured in, paid tribute to the actor in a lengthy social media post.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Terence Stamp, a British actor who was truly iconic. An East Ender that rose to such fame in Swinging Sixties London, he could rightly be called its epicentre.

“Terence’s career spanned seven decades and never stopped surprising. I was fortunate to work with him on what became his final screen role in Last Night in Soho.

“Terence was kind, funny, and endlessly fascinating. I loved discussing music with him (his brother managed The Who, and he’s name-checked in The Kinks’ Waterloo Sunset) or reminiscing about his films, going back to his debut in Billy Budd.

“He spoke of his last shot in that film, describing a transcendental moment with the camera — a sense of becoming one with the lens.

“Decades later, while directing him, I witnessed something similar. The closer the camera moved, the more hypnotic his presence became.

“In close-up, his unblinking gaze locked in so powerfully that the effect was extraordinary. Terence was a true movie star: the camera loved him, and he loved it right back.

“If I have a regret, it’s that he had to endure a few night shoots — tough for an older actor. Yet this gave rise to an anecdote that lives on in Soho. In one scene, his character exits The Toucan pub via the basement stairs.

“It was late, and Terence — who never did many takes — looked at the setup and said: ‘This shot isn’t going to be in the movie.’ I asked why. He deadpanned: ‘This staircase isn’t good enough to be in a movie.’

“It was one of the funniest things ever said to me on set. We did the shot and I promised it would make the cut.”

Wright said he regaled the story at a Q&A attended by the pub’s owners who decided to immortalise his remark on a brass plaque that you can see at the top of those basement steps.

He added: “The last time I saw Terence, he was in excellent spirits. He came to record ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) and perhaps because of his prolific Italian film career, his looping was flawless. Afterwards, over tea, he regaled me with stories of (directors) Fellini, Pasolini, Wyler and Ustinov. I hugged him goodbye, but never saw him again.

“You will be missed, Terry. But you are immortalised — in film, in song, in print and in the heart of the city where you were born.”

In the comments, actor Sam Claflin, who was in the film, said: “I’ll never forget you gifting me the chance to meet him mate.

“What was supposed to be a quick coffee meet and greet, turned in to a four hour conversation about film and the meaning of life. A true gent. An absolute king.”

Among Stamp’s performances was a transgender woman in 1994’s The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert, which saw him nominated for a Bafta.

Director of the film, Stephan Elliott, told the Guardian that Stamp “was absolutely terrified to play Bernadette” as “he was being voted one of the best-looking men on earth and suddenly in Priscilla he was, and this is a direct quote, ‘dressed up as an old dog’.”

Star of the film Guy Pearce wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels. We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA. Wishing you well on your way ‘Ralph’! xxxx”

Bafta said: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Terence Stamp, aged 87. Well known for playing General Zod in the Superman films, Stamp was nominated for two Baftas in 1963 and 1995 for his work in Billy Budd and The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert.”

Born in the East End of London in 1938, Stamp rose to acting fame in the 1960s after he won a drama school scholarship.

The Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art scholarship led him to the stage, where he acted in repertory theatre and met Michael Caine, who was five years older than him.

Stamp dated actress Julie Christie (PA)

The pair lived together in a flat in Harley Street while they were both looking for their big break, but they parted ways and lost touch, Stamp previously told The Guardian.

He made his film debut in Peter Ustinov’s 1962 film adaptation of Herman Melville’s Billy Budd, and his portrayal of the title character brought an Oscar nomination.

Known for his stylish clothes, Stamp famously dated actress Julie Christie, who he performed alongside in the 1967 film Far From The Madding Crowd and was also in a relationship with the model Jean Shrimpton.

But, after missing out on the role of James Bond, he fell out of the limelight for a while.

It was not until 1978 that he got his most famous role as General Zod and appeared in Superman’s 1980 sequel as the same character.

Stamp’s Superman co-star, British actress Sarah Douglas – who played General Zod’s accomplice Ursa, paid tribute to the actor, describing him as “beyond gorgeous and talented” in a post on Instagram.

Stamp was also widely praised for his lead in director Steven Soderbergh’s 1999 crime drama The Limey.

He began voice acting and writing books in the late 90s, but also continued acting in films, appearing alongside Tom Cruise in Valkyrie in 2008 and working on movies directed by Tim Burton.

He married 29-year-old Elizabeth O’Rourke in 2002 at the age of 64, but the couple divorced six years later. He did not have any children.

His film career spanning six decades ended with Wright’s 2021 psychological thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Stamp’s death was confirmed in a death notice published online, the Associated Press said.