New watchdog for public appointments in Northern Ireland confirmed

A new watchdog for public appointments in Northern Ireland has been announced following a four-year vacancy.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said Claire Keatinge has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland.

The former Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland is set to take up the role later this week for a five year term.

Judena Leslie was the most recent Commissioner for Public Appointments in the region until May 2021.

Ms O’Neill described the role as “very important and challenging”.

“As guardian of the Public Appointment process, Claire will provide a key role in constructive challenge and guidance to Government departments to ensure that public appointments are based on merit and with proper regard to equality, diversity and inclusion,” she said.

Ms Little-Pengelly added: “Given the substantial responsibilities carried by Arm’s Length Bodies in Northern Ireland, the Commissioner will ensure that the process for Board Level public appointments here is fit for purpose.

“Claire brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, and we are confident that this will enable her to provide strong, independent oversight of our Public Appointments process and deliver maximum impact in the years ahead.”

SDLP Sinead McLaughlin questioned why the appointment had taken so long to make.

“It is frankly unacceptable that it has taken the First and deputy First Minister more than four years to make this appointment,” she said.

“In the four years without a Commissioner, more than 360 public appointments have been made without the proper independent oversight that should be in place. That is not something I am comfortable with, nor should it be acceptable to those who lead our political institutions.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson also said the appointment is “long overdue”.

“There are serious questions to be answered as to why this and other processes have and are taking so long,” he said.

“Assurances need to be given by the Executive Office that such delays will not be repeated. It is important that the public can have faith that vacancies such as these will be filled swiftly when they arise.

“Nevertheless, I am content to see someone of such experience and calibre appointed, and this will give the public much greater faith in further public appointments as they are made over the coming weeks and months.”