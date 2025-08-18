Men in court charged with violent disorder after protests outside migrant hotel

A man who took part in a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been warned he is likely to be jailed.

Waitrose worker Dean Smith was one of several men to have appeared in court charged with violent disorder following protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.

Protests began after a migrant who was housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

A series of separate hearings took place at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday involving people alleged to have gone to the area during protests last month.

Shaun Thompson, 37, is alleged to have punched a police car (Yui Mok/PA)

Smith, 51, of Epping, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder said to have happened on July 17.

Judge Jamie Sawyer remanded Smith in custody until October 6 when he will be sentenced at the same court, and he warned the sentence would “likely” be one of immediate custody.

Barrister Christopher Martin, for Smith, told the court Smith “lives with his mother and is her carer” and “still works full-time for Waitrose where he’s worked full-time for the last seven years”.

Stuart Williams, 36, of Thornwood, Epping, pleaded guilty to violent disorder on July 17 and was remanded in custody until October 6 when he will be sentenced.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report about Williams and said: “The strong likelihood is it will be an immediate prison sentence.”

Lee Gower, 43, of Epping, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and he also denied assaulting a police officer on July 17.

Gower was remanded in custody until a further case management hearing on September 22.

Shaun Thompson, 37, of Epping, who is alleged to have punched a police car, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder on July 17 and was bailed until a further case management hearing on September 22.

Keith Silk, 33, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder on July 17 (Yui Mok/PA)

Jonathan Glover, 47, of Waltham Abbey, was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of violent disorder said to have happened on July 17.

Glover was bailed until September 22, when an application to dismiss his case is due to be heard.

Keith Silk, 33, of Loughton, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder on July 17.

Silk also denied criminal damage, having been accused of damaging a sign belonging to the Bell Hotel, and was bailed until a further case management hearing on September 22.

Barrister Richard Reynolds, for defendant Aaron Elles, 28, of Harlow, said Elles wanted to make an application to vacate his guilty plea to a charge of violent disorder, entered at an earlier magistrates’ court hearing.

Elles was remanded in custody until a further case management hearing on September 22.