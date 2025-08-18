Man seriously injured after tractor falls onto motorway from bridge

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a tractor fell onto a motorway from a bridge following a crash.

Kent Police said it was called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A227 overbridge, near Wrotham, shortly after 11.15am on Monday.

A tractor then fell onto the central reservation between junctions two and three of the M20 after the crash.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the incident and remain at the scene, the force said.

The M20 and the A227 remain closed while emergency services deal with the incident, with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

Images and footage shared on social media appeared to show a tractor upside down with railings bent in the central reservation.

Large queues of vehicles were forming on either side of the bridge.