Man arrested over alleged Semenyo abuse is banned from every football stadium

A man arrested after a Bournemouth forward reported being racially abused has been banned from every football stadium in the UK.

Antoine Semenyo reported the incident during the first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on Friday.

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool has been released on bail after he was arrested the following day on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

As part of his bail conditions, he cannot attend any regulated football match in the UK, and is not allowed within a mile of any football stadium, Merseyside Police said.

The force’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and a fan was ejected from Anfield.

Semenyo scored twice in the second half to help bring Bournemouth back from two goals down before Liverpool went on to eventually win 4-2.

The following day, the 25-year-old Ghanaian international said on social media: “Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever – not because of one person’s words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.”

He thanked his teammates, Liverpool players and fans “who showed their true character”, and the Premier League officials “who handled it professionally”.