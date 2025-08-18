Letter urges Prime Minister to recall Parliament over Gaza emergency

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to recall Parliament to “impose immediate sanctions” on Israel in a joint letter signed by politicians in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The letter urges the Prime Minister to “act now” to exert pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill is among those who have signed the letter (Liam McBurney/PA)

It has been signed by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, SDLP leader Claire Hanna, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and the convener of the party’s Holyrood group Stuart McMillan.

Other co-signatories include co-leader Lorna Slater of Scottish Greens, Alistair Carmichael from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Plaid Cymru’s Westminster group leader Liz Saville Roberts.

The letter says: “The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is both man-made and avoidable.

“It is characterised not only by relentless bombardment and destruction, but by the deliberate creation of conditions that are starving a civilian population.

“The blocking of food, water, and medical supplies has precipitated what UN agencies and humanitarian experts describe as a man-made famine; one that is rapidly claiming lives and inflicting irreparable harm on an already traumatised population.”

It calls upon Sir Keir to recall Parliament and impose sanctions on Israel and to “support a ceasefire and meaningful diplomatic intervention to protect civilians and secure a just, lasting peace”.

It also calls for an immediate end to all arms sales to Israel, support for an “independent, international investigations into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in Gaza”.

The letter also says the UK should use its “diplomatic influence to press for the unimpeded delivery of food, water, medicine, and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza”.

It adds: “The UK’s moral standing and commitment to human rights will be measured by its response to this crisis.

“We urge you to act decisively by standing against the man-made famine, the mass killing of children, and the broader assault on civilian life.

“History will remember whether we chose to remain silent or to stand on the side of humanity.”

Claire Hanna said the situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly (Mark Marlow/PA)

SDLP leader Ms Hanna said “ever growing numbers of people across these islands have shown their horror and anguish” at events in Gaza.

She added: “The situation is deteriorating, with more people dying every day.

“The people of Gaza don’t have the luxury of waiting any longer for the UK Government to act.

“Today the SDLP is leading parties in giving voice to the despair and anger at the UK Government’s failure to stand up to Netanyahu.

“Our voice may be the only tool we have, but together it is a powerful one – reflecting the depth of feeling of our constituents and highlighting the failure of the Prime Minister and his government to do all in their power to protect the people of Gaza.”

The Prime Minister has previously said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel meets certain conditions, including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza and reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.