Three arrested in murder investigation after woman fatally assaulted

Three men have been arrested in a murder investigation that was launched after a woman in her 20s was fatally assaulted, police said.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Chadwell Heath, east London, just after 5.30am on Saturday after reports of an assault.

Paramedics also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Chadwell Heath Lane, the force said.

The scene on Chadwell Heath Lane (Pol Allingham/PA)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, it added on Sunday.

“Early enquiries by detectives indicate this is an isolated incident and those involved are believed to be known to each other”, the Met said.

A cordon is in place and a police tent was erected in the driveway to a residential care home.

The woman has not yet been formally identified but officers believe she was in her 20s.

Golam Kabir has lived in the area for five years and told the PA news agency: “I woke up around 5am, 5.30am, and I think around 6am I just saw an ambulance there.”

The 62-year-old research doctor expected the emergency vehicle had been called for an elderly person from the residential home.

He said: “I thought, oh, okay, maybe another health issue, someone they’re taking care of – I never thought this is what I’m going to hear.

“We thought this would be a nice area, a nice and safe area – so nice and safe actually”.

His wife, who works in domestic violence services, called for more CCTV to be set up in the area.

Tamanna Khan, 62, also told PA that it is light outside by 5.30am and people are often passing through the street on their way to work.

“I don’t know how dare somebody can do this”, she said.

The victim’s family have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends in light of this truly tragic event.

“Although we have now made arrests, local residents will continue to see an increased number of officers in and around the area while our investigative work is carried out.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Romford, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to speak to us.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1625/16Aug, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.