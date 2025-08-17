Starmer to join European leaders for Trump-Zelensky meeting in Washington

Sir Keir Starmer will join President Zelensky and European leaders for a meeting with US president Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister and a host of European leaders will travel to Washington DC in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian leader, whose last visit to the Oval Office ended in a tumultuous spat with Mr Trump.

The US president is said to be mulling over Russia’s demands to bring an end to the war, which include a land grab of two occupied Ukrainian regions: Donetsk and Luhansk.

Several media outlets have reported Mr Trump is planning to urge his Ukrainian counterpart to agree to the conditions as part of a peace deal to end the war.