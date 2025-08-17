Starmer to join European leaders for Trump-Zelensky meeting in Washington
Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister will join other European leaders at the meeting in the Oval Office.
Sir Keir Starmer will join President Zelensky and European leaders for a meeting with US president Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister and a host of European leaders will travel to Washington DC in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian leader, whose last visit to the Oval Office ended in a tumultuous spat with Mr Trump.
The US president is said to be mulling over Russia’s demands to bring an end to the war, which include a land grab of two occupied Ukrainian regions: Donetsk and Luhansk.
Several media outlets have reported Mr Trump is planning to urge his Ukrainian counterpart to agree to the conditions as part of a peace deal to end the war.