Girl, 11, dies in river at Cornish beauty spot
Police were called after reports of concern for a person in the water and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
By contributor Ellie Crabbe, PA
Published
An 11-year-old girl has died after an incident in the water at a beauty spot in Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to Wacker Quay on the River Lynher near Torpoint at about 6pm on Saturday following concerns for a person in the water, police said.
Officers said the girl, from South Devon, was recovered and given emergency treatment but was confirmed dead at the scene.
A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Her next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”