Girl, 11, dies in river at Cornish beauty spot

An 11-year-old girl has died after an incident in the water at a beauty spot in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Wacker Quay on the River Lynher near Torpoint at about 6pm on Saturday following concerns for a person in the water, police said.

Officers said the girl, from South Devon, was recovered and given emergency treatment but was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Her next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”