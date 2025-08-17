Communities ‘have more confidence in police’ three years on from fatal shootings

Communities that were “rocked” by three fatal shootings in the space of a week have more confidence in police three years on, a force has said.

Merseyside Police was one of the first forces in the country to receive Home Office funding for a Clear, Hold, Build initiative – known locally as Evolve – following the deaths of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, 28-year-old environmental health worker Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer, 22, in August 2022.

Three years on from its launch, the force says the scheme – now rolled out across four areas – has led to a 300% increase in community intelligence.

Detective Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson at Olivia’s Tree in memory of Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Merseyside Police/PA)

It has also led to more than 5,300 arrests and the seizure of about 630kg of Class A and B drugs, more than 260 offensive weapons, 28 firearms and about £2.5 million in cash and assets – which is being reinvested into communities.

Detective Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson said the three murders “rocked” the area, but police had seen a “strong and positive response”.

He said: “We get a really good response from communities who want to work with us.

“They don’t want these kind of tragedies to occur in their communities.

“One of the other things we’ve seen as Evolve is our intelligence reporting from communities is far higher across our four Evolve areas than it was previously which I think is a sign that those communities have confidence in reporting information because they want us to do something about it.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed almost three years ago by a drug dealer who chased another man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)

Merseyside police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “I think one of the biggest successes of the Evolve project has been the 300% increase in intelligence from our communities.

“That is obviously really significant because it means the communities do have more confidence in the police now.”

As part of the scheme, community events have been held, including weekly sessions provided by Everton in the Community and the LFC Foundation.

Funding has been provided for a memorial for Olivia.

The Evolve project was launched in Wirral following the death of Elle Edwards, 26, who was killed in a shooting outside a pub on Christmas Eve 2022.

There are also projects running in Netherton and the Everton and Vauxhall area.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother Cheryl Korbel (third right) and Tim Edwards, father of shooting victim Elle Edwards (second right) with representatives of Merseyside Police and other organisations involved in the Evolve scheme (Merseyside Police/PA)

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “It has been three years since the launch of the first two Evolve projects in Liverpool and Knowsley, and Wirral following the tragic deaths of Sam, Ashley, Olivia and Elle that sent shockwaves of grief through our communities.

“The heart of Evolve is partnership and its success is a testament to the dedication of our officers, staff, partners and residents who have come together and worked tirelessly to make Evolve areas safer and more resilient.

“The hard work, commitment and collaborative spirit are making a real difference – building trust, reducing harm and creating neighbourhoods where everyone can feel safe and supported.

“Evolve has made significant progress in disrupting and dismantling criminal networks, safeguarding vulnerable people, and restoring a sense of pride and security to neighbourhoods.

“I want to thank everyone involved for the achievements we have made together so far.”