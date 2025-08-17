Shropshire Star
Close

Charles drives Camilla to Sunday church service

The royal family traditionally spends time on the Balmoral estate over the summer.

By contributor Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland
Published
Supporting image for story: Charles drives Camilla to Sunday church service
The King and Queen arrived for a church service on Sunday (Paul Campbell/PA)

The King and Queen have attended a Sunday service at a church near their Balmoral estate.

Charles was driving and Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk.

Charles driving an Audi with Camilla in the passenger seat
Charles waves as he drives his wife to church on Sunday (Paul Campbell/PA)

The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.

The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and the late Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.

Similar stories

Most popular