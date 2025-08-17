Charles drives Camilla to Sunday church service

The King and Queen have attended a Sunday service at a church near their Balmoral estate.

Charles was driving and Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk.

Charles waves as he drives his wife to church on Sunday (Paul Campbell/PA)

The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.

The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and the late Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.