Charles drives Camilla to Sunday church service
By contributor Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland
Published
The King and Queen have attended a Sunday service at a church near their Balmoral estate.
Charles was driving and Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk.
The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.
The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and the late Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.