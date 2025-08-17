Actor Terence Stamp, who starred in original Superman films, dies aged 87

Veteran British actor Terence Stamp, who starred in the original Superman films, has died aged 87.

The Academy Award-nominated actor, who played Kryptonian villain General Zod in Superman and Superman II, died on Sunday.

Stamp, who starred as a transgender woman in 1994’s The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert, won a Bafta for his performance.

Terence Stamp rose to acting fame in the 1960s (Matt Sayles/AP)

Born in the East End of London in 1938, Stamp rose to acting fame in the 1960s after he won a drama school scholarship.

The Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art scholarship led him to the stage, where he acted in repertory theatre and met Michael Caine, who was five years older than him.

The pair lived together in a flat in Harley Street while they were both looking for their big break, but they parted ways and lost touch, Stamp previously told The Guardian.

Stamp, left, dated actress Julie Christie, right (PA)

He made his film debut in Peter Ustinov’s 1962 film adaptation of Herman Melville’s Billy Budd and his portrayal of the title character brought an Oscar nomination.

Known for his stylish clothes, Stamp famously dated actress Julie Christie, who he performed alongside in the 1967 film Far From The Madding Crowd and was also in a relationship with the model Jean Shrimpton.

But, after missing out on the role of James Bond, he fell out of the limelight for a while.

The actor was known for his stylish clothes (Edmond Terakopian/PA)

It was not until 1978 that he got his most famous role as General Zod and appeared in Superman’s 1980 sequel as the same character.

He began voice acting and writing books in the late ’90s, but also continued acting in films, appearing alongside Tom Cruise in Valkyrie in 2008 and working on movies directed by Tim Burton.

His film career spanning six decades ended with the 2021 psychological thriller Last Night In Soho.

Stamp’s death was confirmed in a death notice published online, the Associated Press said.