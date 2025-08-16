Zelensky must be at future peace talks, Starmer says after Trump-Putin summit

The “path to peace in Ukraine” cannot be decided without Volodymyr Zelensky, Sir Keir Starmer said, as he commended Donald Trump’s “pursuit of an end to the killing”.

The Prime Minister insisted Ukraine’s leader must take part in future peace talks after speaking with Mr Trump and Nato allies in the wake of the US president’s negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

The American leader had hoped to secure a peace deal from the talks in Alaska, but both he and his Russian counterpart walked away without agreement on how to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump, however, insisted “some great progress” was made, with “many points” agreed and “very few” remaining.

Ukraine’s president Mr Zelensky is due to fly to Washington DC on Monday to meet Mr Trump, with the aim of paving the way to further talks.

Sir Keir spent Saturday morning speaking to western allies in the wake of the Anchorage summit.

Following the round of calls, the Prime Minister said: “President Trump’s efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended.

“While progress has been made, the next step must be further talks involving President Zelensky. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without him.”

Overnight, the Ministry of Defence said British troops now stand ready to police a future peace deal as soon as one is agreed.

The allied peacekeeping effort, the so-called coalition of the willing, would rely upon a “security guarantee” of air support from the US to prevent future Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Donald Trump (left) speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) after their joint news conference (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)

Sir Keir suggested such an arrangement was now in place, something which Mr Trump has previously been reluctant to publicly confirm.

The Prime Minister welcomed “the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal”.

“This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more,” he added.

In a joint statement with leaders from key Nato allies including France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Finland, Sir Keir also said the coalition of the willing is “ready to play an active role”.

The leaders added: “No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its co-operation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and Nato.”

Allies plan to “keep tightening the screws” on Mr Putin with “even more sanctions”, Sir Keir also said.