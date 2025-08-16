Starmer speaks with Trump after president’s Ukraine ceasefire talks with Putin

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken with Donald Trump after the US president’s summit with Vladimir Putin ended without a deal to stop the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister joined a call with Mr Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as other European leaders, after the US-Russia ceasefire talks, Downing Street said.

Mr Trump did not secure a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine after nearly three hours of talks with his Russian counterpart at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

After the negotiations, which took place alongside senior officials, the two presidents refused to answer questions from reporters.

However, both made statements, with Mr Trump saying “some great progress” was made with “many points” agreed and “very few” remaining.

In a call after the summit, Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky spoke with the US president alongside leaders from Italy, France, Finland, Germany and Poland, as well as Nato’s Mark Rutte, and Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.

Sir Keir is due to speak again with European leaders this morning.