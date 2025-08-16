Shoplifters feel they can rob with impunity, police chief says

Some shoplifters “feel they can rob shops with impunity”, a policing chief has said.

Katy Bourne, the national lead for shoplifting at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said more robust police interventions and “meaningful criminal justice measures” are needed to prevent reoffending.

Shoplifting hit a record high in 2024, with the number of offences surpassing 500,000 for the first time, up 20% from 2023.

Writing in the Telegraph on Saturday, the police and crime commissioner for Sussex said: “What on earth has happened to our high streets and our city centres? Why do some people feel they can rob shops with impunity and abuse and assault staff without any fear of retribution?”

There must be rehabilitation for some offenders as well as “significant alternatives to our overcrowded prisons”, she said.

Sussex will see “the first electronic tagging scheme for persistent shoplifters”, Ms Bourne said.

The force will work with the courts on how to issue the tags and with industries to see how they can be monitored.

The policing chief also criticised the “purist application of data protection law” advising shopkeepers not to share images of suspected offenders.

She said she is pleased that forces including Sussex Police will roll out live facial recognition cameras in specially-adapted police vans.

It was reported that officers spoke to a shopkeeper in Wrexham after he posted a sign referring to “scumbag shoplifters”.

North Wales Police said it did not appear he had committed any offence.

Ms Bourne said it appeared to be an example of “warranted officers of the law policing the potential for hurt feelings”.

She asked: “How have we got to the point where police forces are more worried about upsetting career criminals than catching them?”

Jon Cummins, Assistant Chief Constable from Avon and Somerset Police, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that wider societal issues including poverty, the cost-of-living crisis and addiction are contributing to the shoplifting spike.

He said on Saturday: “If they see somebody shoplifting, my advice to them is they must call us … not to intervene.

“We clearly want to be attending and will be attending reports”.

Ms Bourne also cautioned against members of the public attempting to apprehend shoplifters.

They may be armed and people “run the risk” of committing assault, unlawful restraint or wrongful arrest.

Earlier this week, supermarket chain Iceland said it would offer customers a £1 reward if they spot shoplifters in the act.

The retailer’s boss, Richard Walker, said any shoppers who point out offenders to members of staff will receive a payment to their membership card.