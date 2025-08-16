ScotRail rolls with it in busiest 2025 week as Oasis fans flock to Edinburgh

ScotRail had its busiest week of 2025 so far, carrying almost two million passengers as music fans flocked to Oasis reunion concerts.

Around 328,000 people travelled with ScotRail on Friday August 8, when Liam and Noel Gallagher and their band took to the stage for the first of three sellout gigs at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

That total was up by almost a fifth (19%) compared with the same day last year.

Meanwhile, a total of 327,000 travellers took to the rails on Saturday, with passenger numbers for that day 12% higher than the same date in 2024, up 12% on 2024.

ScotRail added that these days were the busiest its services had been since December 14 last year, when the festive season was in full swing.

With the third Oasis concert taking place in the capital on Tuesday August 12, ScotRail said it had carried a total of 1,995,000 people over the week commencing Friday August 8.

David Ross, chief operating officer at the rail operator said: “This week once again confirms that ScotRail is increasingly the travel mode of choice for people going to large events in Scotland.

“The fact that we’ve just delivered the busiest week of 2025 so far shows how important large concerts and events are to our business and the Scottish economy.

“Our frontline staff once again delivered an excellent service for almost two million customers who chose to travel with ScotRail.”