Police make multiple arrests at Norwich protest supporting Palestine Action

Officers have arrested 13 people at a protest in Norwich in support of the proscribed terrorist group Palestine Action, Norfolk Police said.

The force said a group assembled outside City Hall in St Peters Street holding placards in support of Palestine Action.

“These people were all arrested on suspicion of displaying an item in support of a proscribed organisation, contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000,” Norfolk Police said.

“Five of those arrested have been taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

“The remaining eight people were spoken to by officers and provided their details for further investigation.

“They were therefore de-arrested.

“A 14th person had their sign seized by officers during the protest and provided their details when requested.”

Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “We will always work to facilitate peaceful protest and protect the democratic right to assembly, however the actions of this group were unlawful.

“Our officers’ role is to prevent disorder, damage and disruption in the local community and they will use their powers to do this.

“Any breaches of the law will be dealt with.”

The arrests came a day after the Metropolitan Police said a further 60 people will be prosecuted for support Palestine Action.

The force said this followed the arrest of more than 700 people since the group was banned on July 5, including 522 in central London last Saturday.

More prosecutions are expected in the coming weeks, and arrangements have been put in place “that will enable us to investigate and prosecute significant numbers each week if necessary”, the Met said.

Last week, the Met confirmed the first three charges in England and Wales for offences under the Terrorism Act relating to Palestine Action.

The three people charged were arrested at a protest in Parliament Square on July 5.

Palestine Action was proscribed in July after the group claimed responsibility for damage to jets at RAF Brize Norton and was also linked to allegations of a serious assault on staff and police officers at a business premises in south Gloucestershire, the force said.

Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions, said: “The public has a democratic right to protest peacefully in this country, and I understand the depth of feeling around the horrific scenes in Gaza.

“However, Palestine Action is now a proscribed terrorist organisation and those who have chosen to break the law will be subject to criminal proceedings under the Terrorism Act.

“When protest conduct crosses the line from lawful activity into criminality, we have a duty to enforce the law.

“People should be clear about the real-life consequences for anyone choosing to support Palestine Action.

“A terrorism conviction can severely impact your life and career – it can restrict your ability to travel overseas and work in certain professions.

“I urge people to think very carefully about their actions at protests.

“Anyone who chooses to disobey the law will have to face the consequences.”