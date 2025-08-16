Mother appeals to find son’s killers after ‘three painful and traumatic years’

A woman said she had suffered “three painful and traumatic years” as she made an appeal to find her son’s murderers on the anniversary of his death.

Sam Rimmer was with a group of friends in Lavrock Bank, Dingle, Liverpool, on August 16 2022 when riders on two electric bikes drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots towards them at around 11.40pm, Merseyside Police said.

Mr Rimmer, 22, was injured and despite the efforts of police officers and ambulance staff he was pronounced dead a short while later in hospital.

Ten people have been arrested in relation to the murder but no one has been charged.

On the third anniversary of his death, Mr Rimmer’s mother Joanne said: “It is three painful and traumatic years since Sam was murdered. The passing of time has not eased the pain.

“People say to cherish the memories, but when I think of Sam, the memory I have is of his body in the morgue, staring at his chest, willing him to breathe. No parent should ever have to identify their child’s body.

“Unless you have experienced the murder of your child, you cannot begin to understand the agonising, torturous mental and emotional horror we endure daily. The ache of my heart just to see my son again.

“My appeal is to the people who know who killed Sam. If you know something and you are reading this, please, please speak up. No one will ever know as it will be completely anonymous.

“Sam was shot in his back. He was turned away from his killers. This image haunts me. In his final moments, was he scared? Was he in pain?

“I died the day Sam did. I function but I do not live. I know the pain of losing Sam will never go but if I see justice for his murder, maybe the family and I can begin to move forward and remember the happy memories of Sam.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “Sam’s death has had a devastating impact on his family, and in particular his mum, and they deserve to get justice.

“It has now been three years since Sam was tragically killed, but we are still determined as ever to find the person or people responsible.

“As part of our investigation we have made a number of arrests and received a lot of information from the public. We just need the final piece of the puzzle.

“We know that there are people out there who live in the Dingle/Toxteth area who know who is responsible and my appeal is for those people to come forward and tell us what they know.

“Do you know who was riding on the bikes that arrived in Lavrock Bank that night? Do you know where they went afterwards or where they are being stored?

“Any information passed on to us will be handled with care and sensitivity, and we can put extensive measures in place to protect those brave enough to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time or has any information is urged to contact Merseyside Police through their public portal.

The force said it can also be contacted through its social media desk @MerPolCC on X, or information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, with reference number 22000603397.