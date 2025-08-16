Man arrested after Bournemouth footballer reported racist abuse at match

A man has been arrested following reports that a Bournemouth football player was racially abused during the first Premier League game of the season.

AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the opening match against Liverpool.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute on Friday and a man, 47, was ejected from Anfield stadium.

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and has been taken into custody to be interviewed, Merseyside Police said.

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, match commander for the Liverpool versus Bournemouth game, said on Friday: “Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.”

He added: “There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police, immediately so we can take the necessary action like we did this evening.

“As with all matches, we work very closely with both Liverpool and Everton FC to ensure the safety of the public and the players.”

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against Bournemouth.

“We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football.

“The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”