British Transport Police cuts will endanger railway staff, union warns

The biggest rail workers’ union is warning of cuts to the British Transport Police (BTP), saying they would “seriously endanger” the safety of railway staff.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said the BTP was facing an £8.5 million funding shortfall this year which it warned could result in the closure of 13 police stations and the loss of hundreds of posts.

The union said cuts would leave frontline rail staff exposed to rising levels of violence, harassment and anti-social behaviour.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “These cuts will severely impact the safety of rail workers and the travelling public.

“Station staff and train crews are being left to deal with violent and abusive passengers without adequate BTP support, often late at night, in isolated locations, and with no back-up.

“BTP’s own figures show a sharp rise in crime across the network yet the response is to slash officer numbers, close stations and disband the very unit that dealt with workplace violence. It is both outrageous and dangerous.”

RMT has launched a campaign to demand better protection for rail workers and safer travelling for passengers.