William and Kate moving to new home in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to move into a new home in Windsor.

William and Kate are moving to eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

According to The Sun, the royal couple are paying for the property and renovations themselves, avoiding any extra cost to the taxpayer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The paper reported that work has already started on minor renovation at the Grade II-listed property.

The move will be a short one from their current main home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and the children attend nearby Lambrook School.

They also have homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.

As heir to the throne, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate, a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, when his father became King.

According to The Sun, Forest Lodge would be worth about £16 million on the open market. The freehold is owned by the King.