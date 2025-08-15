UK stands with Ukraine, says David Lammy ahead of Trump-Putin summit

London “stands with” Ukraine, David Lammy has said ahead of a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin which the US president has described as “high stakes”.

The Foreign Secretary spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Friday and “reiterated” the UK Government’s “commitment to work with the US and Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace”.

Mr Trump and Russian president Mr Putin are flying to Anchorage, Alaska, where they will meet to discuss ending more than three years of fighting in eastern Europe, which began after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

A previous meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Writing on X, Mr Lammy said: “The UK stands with Ukraine on what will be an important day for the future of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic security.

“Speaking to Andrii Sybiha today, I reiterated our enduring support and our commitment to work with the US and Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace.”

Mr Sybiha praised the UK for its “principled stance on supporting” his country.

After speaking with Mr Lammy, he said the pair had “a meaningful conversation” about “securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”.

Mr Sybiha wrote on X: “I value the UK’s leadership in the Coalition of the Willing and its principled stance on supporting Ukraine.

“We focused on joint diplomatic efforts to bring closer a real peace for Ukraine and all of Europe.

“We also discussed ways to further enhance assistance to Ukraine, including long-term financial aid.

“We stand united in defending our shared security and democratic values.”

Mr Trump boarded Air Force One to head to the summit at around lunchtime UK time on Friday.

He had earlier posted the words “HIGH STAKES!!!” on his Truth Social platform.

In an interview aboard the presidential jet, Mr Trump told Fox News Channel his meeting with Mr Putin would “work out very well”.

He added: “And if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast.”

Speaking to reporters, the US president said he wanted “to see a ceasefire rapidly” and continued: “I don’t know if it’s going to be today but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today.”

He has previously said the US could offer security guarantees to Kyiv alongside European leaders, but “not in the form of Nato”, and added it would be up to the Ukrainians to decide whether to concede land to Mr Putin.

Other UK Cabinet members have backed Ukraine in the build-up to Friday’s summit.

“The UK’s role is to stand with Ukraine on the battlefield and in the negotiations, and prepare, as we have been, leading 30 other nations with military planning for a ceasefire and a secure peace through what we call the Coalition of the Willing,” Defence Secretary John Healey told BBC Breakfast.

Asked about lessons from the Second World War on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, he said: “The first lesson is that military and fighting solves nothing in the end, and that the end to war must come through talking, must come from diplomacy.

“So today in Alaska is what I hope, we all hope to see, a first step towards serious negotiations.”

At a VJ Day reception this week in the Downing Street garden, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “fighting for the same values” as the British-backed Allies were during the Second World War.