Tories and Reform decry two-tier justice as suspended Labour councillor cleared

Conservative and Reform politicians have decried what they call “two-tier justice” after a suspended Labour councillor who called for far-right activists’ throats to be cut was found not guilty of encouraging violent disorder.

Ricky Jones, 58, faced trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court accused of the offence after he described demonstrators as “disgusting Nazi fascists” at an anti-racism rally in the wake of the Southport murders.

He was cleared on Friday.

Nigel Farage and shadow home secretary Chris Philp both pointed to the idea of “two-tier justice” in relation to the case.

Mr Philp compared the case to that of Lucy Connolly, who was jailed after she posted a tweet calling for “mass deportation” and “set fire to all the f****** hotels” on the day of the Southport attacks last year.

In a post on X, Mr Philp said: “The development of two tier justice is becoming increasingly alarming.”

Ex-Reform chairman Zia Yusuf also referred to Connolly’s case, and said that “two tier justice in this country is out of control”.

Connolly pleaded guilty last year to a charge of inciting racial hatred by publishing and distributing “threatening or abusive” written material on X, which meant she did not face a trial.

In Jones’ case, a jury deliberated for just over half an hour before they found him not guilty.

A video showing Jones addressing crowds on Hoe Street in Walthamstow, east London, on August 7 last year went viral on social media after the protest, which had been organised in response to plans for a far-right march outside Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau.

The suspended councillor said in the clip: “They are disgusting Nazi fascists. We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.”

He also drew his finger across his throat as he spoke to the crowd.

Jones, who wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and pale pink tie in the dock, was seen mouthing “thank-you” at the jurors.

Family and supporters hugged each other before Jones, who declined to comment on the verdict, was driven out of the court grounds in a car.

The 58-year-old, who at the time was also employed as a full-time official for the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) union, was arrested on August 8 last year and interviewed at Brixton police station that night.

Jones, who has been a borough councillor in Dartford, Kent, since 2019, was suspended by Labour the day after the incident.

It is understood that a party investigation remains ongoing, and its outcome will decide what happens to his membership.

A spokesperson for the party said at the time that his behaviour “was completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated”.

Giving evidence in his trial, Jones said his comment did not refer to far-right protesters involved in the riots at the time, but to those who had reportedly left National Front stickers on a train with razor blades hidden behind them.

Before he made the comment, jurors were shown video where he said to crowds: “You’ve got women and children using these trains during the summer holidays.

“They don’t give a shit about who they hurt.”

He told the court he was “appalled” by political violence, adding: “I’ve always believed the best way to make people realise who you are and what you are is to do it peacefully.”