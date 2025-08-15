Police will not endorse activities of volunteer ‘force’ launching patrols

A police force said it will not endorse the activities of volunteers in Bournemouth who have set up a uniformed “force” to patrol the streets, adding a review of their vetting processes highlighted “areas of significant concern”.

Safeguard Force, whose volunteers will wear branded bibs, said it aims to create “safer, more supportive communities by providing visible, compassionate and non-confrontational patrols” which were set to start on August 11.

The move follows two high-profile murder cases in the town as well as the local police force having to introduce dispersal powers on the seafront after a disturbance involving a “large group of people” on June 30 which left a teenage girl and two officers injured.

Dorset Police said a multi-agency meeting was held with Safeguard Force on Friday and “a review of their vetting processes has highlighted areas of significant concern”.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan, of Dorset Police, said: “Following a multi-agency meeting on Friday 15 August 2025, which involved Dorset Police, other emergency services, the local authority and representatives of Safeguard Force, we will not be endorsing their activities.

“We have engaged with the group extensively and a review of their vetting processes has highlighted areas of significant concern. The organisers have been unable to provide reassurance that this group has sufficient safeguards in place to ensure volunteers are adequately vetted, trained, and equipped to undertake high-visibility patrols in the community.

“Safeguard Force’s policies provided to police contain insufficient details in relation to the use of body-worn cameras, publishing of photographs of members of the public, administration and recording of any force used or first aid provided and limited evidence of any training provided.

“We welcome the responsible use of volunteers, who wish to carry out public service and there are many ways in which this can be facilitated in a safe way, including becoming a Special Constable, joining the street pastor programme, or via established Watch schemes.

“All these initiatives have appropriate policies and processes in place, particularly around the vetting of individuals and safeguarding of vulnerable people.

“Dorset Police continues to carry out high-visibility patrols, with 289 foot patrols taking place in the past seven days throughout Bournemouth town centre, gardens and seafront.

“This resulted in arrests being made and dispersal notices being issued, stop searches for drugs or weapons, anti-social behaviour incidents attended, intelligence gathered and almost 1,200 conversations with members of the public and 131 businesses and local premises visited.

“We would encourage members of the public to speak to our officers and report incidents and crimes directly to us so we’re able to effectively respond and investigate.”

In March, Nasen Saadi was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 39 years at Winchester Crown Court for the murder of Amie Gray and attempted murder of Leanne Miles on Bournemouth beach on May 24 2024.

And in January 2023, Afghan asylum seeker Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court for the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway takeaway shop in Bournemouth in March 2022.