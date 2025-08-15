Heatwave causes surge in vehicle breakdowns because of hot tyres

Hot tyres failing have sparked a surge in vehicle breakdowns as high temperatures continue.

The RAC said it received 10% more callouts between Monday and Thursday compared with the same period last week.

Parts of the UK have seen temperatures above 30C in recent days.

On Friday, highs of 30C are predicted in London, while Cardiff will only be slightly cooler at 29C.

The weekend is expected to be dry and sunny for most parts of the UK at around 30C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday in south-west England.

RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “With the extreme heat expected to continue into the weekend, we’re warning drivers to take every precaution possible to avoid getting stranded at the side of the road.

“We’ve already seen a 10% increase in breakdowns this week with faulty tyres being the main cause.

“When temperatures rise, the heat of the air inside tyres does the same, so it’s especially important to check the pressure and condition before a long journey.

“This is especially crucial if your car is parked on the street – rather than in a garage – where it’s directly exposed to the sun.

“Anyone heading to a beach or a coastal location should also prepare for the conditions by checking their vehicle’s coolant level in advance.”

Heat health alerts have been extended into next week for much of England.

The UK Health Security Agency said yellow warnings will remain in place for Yorkshire and the Humber, the East and West Midlands, London and the South East, the South West and the east of England until 6pm on August 18.

Officials have said the country is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls.

The National Drought Group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status.