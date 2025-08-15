British personnel ready to arrive in Ukraine once fighting on hold – Government

British personnel are ready to arrive in Ukraine just “days” after Moscow and Kyiv agree to put fighting on hold, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his US counterpart Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, where they discussed the conflict after more than three years of fighting in eastern Europe.

The UK Government earlier this summer backed international efforts to set up a “Multinational Force Ukraine”, a military plan to bolster Ukraine’s defences once the conflict eases, in a bid to ward off future Russian aggression.

“Planning has continued on an enduring basis to ensure that a force can deploy in the days following the cessation of hostilities,” an MoD spokesperson said.

According to the Government, “along with securing Ukraine’s skies and supporting safer seas, the force is expected to regenerate land forces by providing logistics, armaments, and training expertise”.

It “will strengthen Ukraine’s path to peace and stability by supporting the regeneration of Ukraine’s own forces”, the spokesperson added.

Early designs for the Multinational Force Ukraine were originally drafted last month, after military chiefs met in Paris to agree a strategy and co-ordinate plans with the EU, Nato, the US and more than 200 planners.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Moments before Mr Trump touched down in Anchorage, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X that Saturday “will start early for everyone in Europe” as leaders react to the Alaska summit.

“We continue co-ordinating with our partners in Europe,” Mr Zelensky said, and added: “Russia must end the war that it itself started and has been dragging out for years.

“The killings must stop. A meeting of leaders is needed – at the very least, Ukraine, America, and the Russian side – and it is precisely in such a format that effective decisions are possible.”

Before Mr Trump and Mr Putin met, Defence Secretary John Healey told the BBC he hoped the talks would prove to be “a first step towards serious negotiations”.

He added: “The UK’s role is to stand with Ukraine on the battlefield and in the negotiations, and prepare, as we have been, leading 30 other nations with military planning for a ceasefire and a secure peace through what we call the Coalition of the Willing.”