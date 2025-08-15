Another 60 people to be prosecuted for ‘showing support for Palestine Action’

A further 60 people will be prosecuted for “showing support for the proscribed terrorist group Palestine Action”, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The force said this follows the arrest of more than 700 people since the group was banned on July 5, including 522 in central London last Saturday.

More prosecutions are expected in the coming weeks, and arrangements have been put in place “that will enable us to investigate and prosecute significant numbers each week if necessary”, the Met said.

Last week, the Met confirmed the first three charges in England and Wales for offences against Section 13 of the Terrorism Act relating to Palestine Action.

The three people charged were arrested at a protest in Parliament Square on July 5.

Palestine Action was proscribed in July after the group claimed responsibility for damage to jets at RAF Brize Norton and was also linked to allegations of a serious assault on staff and police officers at a business premises in south Gloucestershire, the force said.

Last weekend in central London 15,000 people demonstrated peacefully in support of the Palestinian cause with only one arrest, police said, adding that 522 were arrested “for an illegal show of support for Palestine Action on the same day”.

Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions, said: “The decisions that we have announced today are the first significant numbers to come out of the recent protests, and many more can be expected in the next few weeks. We are ready to make swift decisions in all cases where arrests have been made.

“The public has a democratic right to protest peacefully in this country, and I understand the depth of feeling around the horrific scenes in Gaza.

“However, Palestine Action is now a proscribed terrorist organisation and those who have chosen to break the law will be subject to criminal proceedings under the Terrorism Act.

“When protest conduct crosses the line from lawful activity into criminality, we have a duty to enforce the law.

“People should be clear about the real-life consequences for anyone choosing to support Palestine Action. A terrorism conviction can severely impact your life and career – it can restrict your ability to travel overseas and work in certain professions.

“I urge people to think very carefully about their actions at protests. Anyone who chooses to disobey the law will have to face the consequences.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “I am proud of how our police and CPS teams have worked so speedily together to overcome misguided attempts to overwhelm the justice system.

“If necessary, we are able to investigate and quickly charge significant numbers of people each week if people want the potentially life-changing consequences of a terrorist conviction.

“At the same time, we will continue to police the numerous protests each week where people express their views in support of Palestine without choosing to break counter-terrorism laws by supporting proscribed terror groups.

“To be clear, these arrests and prosecutions do not outlaw people’s right to demonstrate in support of Palestine, or any other cause.

“They are simply the enforcement of a specific provision under the Terrorism Act (Tact) in relation to a specific proscribed terrorist organisation, Palestine Action.

“Where officers see these offences, we will continue to make arrests and, as shown today, the CPS and police will work to quickly secure charges, at whatever scale is necessary.”