Teenager wins university place after poolside chat led to life-changing bursary

A teenager is celebrating top A-level grades after a chance conversation led to him being offered a free place at his dream school.

Former competitive swimmer turned-rower, Felix Merritt, 18, gained a 110% bursary to attend Millfield School in Somerset.

It happened after his mother got chatting to a stranger whilst poolside, who told her about the Springboard charity and encouraged them to apply.

The teenager gained A grades in maths, physics and product design while living with the long-term conditions ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

He now plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Bath.

Mr Merritt recently competed in the British Rowing Championships and came home with a silver medal in the Men’s Beginner 2x category having only been rowing for a year.

Having previously represented Great Britain in 2022 in the 100/200m backstroke events, he discovered rowing at Millfield, forming strong friendships and regularly training with former students in Bath, as well as using facilities on campus.

Springboard connects children from disadvantaged backgrounds with boarding schools that are willing to provide 110% bursaries.

The bursary, funded by Millfield, not only covers fees but includes uniform and sports kit, travel to and from school and essential items.

Originally from East Sussex, the teenager moved to Dorchester with his mother and younger sister during lockdown.

He attended a state school in Dorchester but believed he could succeed better at a school offering smaller class sizes and greater support.

To help with his condition, Mr Merritt was supported by his house parents who regularly cooked gluten-free options to help him manage his symptoms.

The teenager, who joined in lower sixth as a boarder, said: “I am overjoyed with my results and so grateful for the opportunities that I have had these past two years at what I can only describe as my dream school that was always out of reach.

“Coming to Millfield really focused me. I would not have done as well if I stayed at my old school.

“The support that I have had in house has been amazing and I cannot thank them enough.

“Millfield has really boosted me academically and I think that is due to the teachers, being around like-minded peers, and the support from my house parents.”

Headmaster Gavin Horgan said: “Felix epitomises what Millfield can do for a young person given the opportunity to access and balance academics and sport at high levels.

“To also manage health conditions and switch and excel in a new sport is testament to the hard work he has put into making the most of his two years in sixth form.

“We wish him the very best in his future path.”